Gulf country to stop hiring expat workers for these sectors

Giving a huge setback to expats, the Kuwait government has announced its new decision. As per the new decision, Kuwait t will no longer hire expatriates for jobs in its oil sector . The decision was taken as part of reducing the number of expats in the country.

Khaled Al-Fadhel, the Oil Minister of Kuwait has said that non-Kuwaiti nationals won’t be hired at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, the main state-run energy producer, and its subsidiaries for 2020-202 .Kuwait doesn’t want to be an expat-majority nation anymore, he added .

Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population, and “we have a future challenge to redress this imbalance,” Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah said.