India-China peace staggers again,Chinese troops still inside LAC

The presence of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is still with in the disputed boundary on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake.This had made the Sino-Indian stand-off in eastern Ladakh persistant even after peace talks and diplomacy at the higher ranks of both nations raised hopes of an early resolution.

New Delhi on Thursday said that peace along the disputed boundary is “essential” for “further development” of India-China bilateral relations. Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reiterated that the June 6 meeting between the senior military officials of India and China had seen both sides agreeing that “an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders”.

According to sources the PLA, as a mark of high level peace talks had made some strategic military movements to make a disguised withdrawal while the majority of troops still remain inside the LAC