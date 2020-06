Big drug cartel was busted by Kashmir police at Handwara.21 Kg of heroine and 1.34 Cr Indian currency were confiscated from three Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorists as per GV Sudeep,Handwara police SP.

The heroine is worth 100 Cr rupees in international market. LeT often smuggles and trades with drugs for funding terrorist activities in Kashmir. Ifthikar Indrabi,the most wanted drug lord is one among the three arrested.