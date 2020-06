9 staffs of Qortuba Co-operative society,Kuwait were tested positive for Covid-19.The pool tests conducted on 31 staffs and volunteers confirmed the infection for 9 staffs.43 Qortuba staffs are Covid infected till now.

Meanwhile 29 staffs of another Co-operative society, Jabir Al Ali were also confirmed to be Covid infected.All the stores of the two societies will be disinfected as per Covid regulations, as per Kuwait city authorities.