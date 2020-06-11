Popular actor Jagesh Mukati passes away

Television actor Jagesh Mukati, who worked in shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, passed away on Wednesday. He was reportedly suffering from asthma and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ambika Ranjankar, who worked with Mukati earlier, shared the news of the actor’s demise on Instagram.

Posting a photo from a shoot, she wrote, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour… gone too soon… May your soul attain sadgati.. Shanti.. Jagesh you’ll be missed dear friend.”

Jagesh Mukati also featured in Gujarati plays and shows. He was also seen in Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee.