‘They remember humanity when there is some jihadi agenda’: Kangana Ranaut criticize ‘selective secularism’ of Bollywood and demand jutice for Kashmiri Pandits

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranut is an ardent critic of her fellow Bollywood stars. The ‘Padma Shri’ award winning actress has many times criticizes the ‘selective response’ of her fellow stars on social issues. Now demanding justice for Kashmiri pandits the actress has criticized Bollywood actors for their ‘selective secularism’.

In a video message shared by the actress’s team on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut requested PM Modi to help Kashmiri Pandits to safely return to their homeland and also sought justice for late Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita who was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling out the hypocrisy of the Bollywood celebrities, Kangana said that these so-called ‘secular’ liberals only react to topics with “Jihadi agendas”. These liberals are eager to hit the streets holding placards, candles in their hands only when an issue needs to be internationalized or has a “jihadi agenda” attached to it. These celebrities, who are seen outraging on topics with Jihadi agendas, remain silent when it comes to speaking for justice for others, said Kangana.

Liberals cloak behind secularism like a wolf often hides behind a lion’s skin, said Kangana Ranaut

The actress further condemns the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita and slams the so-called celebrities for not speaking a word of condemnation against the gruesome incident.

These so-called liberals dare to teach Hindus what secularism is. Hinduism is a religion which teaches nothing but love. It teaches how to respect other religions. It teaches how everything on this earth is worth worshipping. And these liberals are teaching Hindus what secularism is all about, says Kangana, slamming the selectivity and hypocrisy of Bollywood stars.

The Hindus in Kashmir have been killed en masses over the years, which is why now only a handful of them are left in the valley. Saying this, Kangana requests PM Modi to help the Kashmiri Pandits return safely to their homeland and secure them by giving them back their land/property. Hinduism should be re-established in the valley. This is the only way to provided justice to Ajay Pandita, said the actress.