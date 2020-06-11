Video of chimpanzee feeding fish in a pond goes viral on internet ; Watch Here

Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared the 14-second video on Twitter.In the video clip , a chimpanzee sat on a wooden bridge of sorts and dropped food particles into the pond beneath for the fish.

“Chimpanzees are 98% humans. Feeding fish is one of the finest stress busters. Try for yourself,” Susanta Nanda said in the caption of his post.

The video, so far, has garnered around 400 likes and several retweets as well as netizens cannot help but watch the video on loop. Several shared their thoughts in the comments section and said that they loved the video.

Watch the video here: