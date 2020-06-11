“We will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown.”: Chief Minister warns public

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned public that the state government will impose lockdown again in state. The CM said this as the general public has become careless about the restrictions imposed and violation of lockdown norms has become a daily affair.

“The government is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight coronavirus,” Uddhav Thackeray said .

“If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown”, he added.

“The people of Maharashtra have been cooperating with the government and following instructions. They have faith that the government is acting in their best interest. I am requesting all to please avoid crowding,” the CM said.

Maharashtra has registered over 90,000 Covid-19 cases and around 3,200 deaths.