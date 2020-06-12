Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe 2 gets release date

The second season of the popular web series Breathe, marking the digital debut of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, is set to release on July 10.

Titled Breathe: Into The Shadows, the series also marks the digital debut of South actress Nithya Menen. It also stars Sayami Kher. Actor Amit Sadh, who was lauded for his performance in the first chapter of the series, will reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the upcoming chapter of the show.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank.

“We are happy to bring an all-new avatar of Breathe,” said Mayank, who also directed season one.

“While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take the audience on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath,” he added.

“We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform streaming the series.