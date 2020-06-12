Ancient temple rises from under Mahanadi river at Nayagar : Watch Video

An ancient temple, believed to be around 500-year-old in Nayagarh district, which had been submerged in the waters of Mahanadi River has emerged again.

A survey team of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has located the temple in Mahanadi waters near Padmabati village under Bhapur block of Nayagarh.

Archaeologists believe the 60-feet temple which belong to Lord Gopinath, a form of Lord Vishnu dates back to late 15th or early 16th century, considering the ‘mastaka’ (top portion) of the shrine and materials used in the construction of the temple, said reports.

The top of the Gopinath Dev Temple was reportedly last seen some 11 years ago and it has re-appeared due to the reduction in the water-level of Mahanadi River in the area.