Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

In the commodity market, the price of gold has slipped down sharply. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures fell 0.7% to Rs. 47,082 per 10 gram after a Rs. 800 rally in the previous session. Silver futures on MCX tumbled Rs. 850 today to Rs. 47,805 per kg. In the previous session, silver had rallied over 1%.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at the firm rate of US dollar 1,727.72 per ounce. Bullion has risen about 2.5% so far this week. US gold futures fell 0.4% to Us dollar 1,732.60.

Palladium rose 0.2% to Us dollar 1,925.34 per ounce, while silver declined 1% to Us dollar 17.54. Platinum climbed 1.3% to Us dollar 821.37,