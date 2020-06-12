Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE has reported huge spike in new recoveries of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 479 new cases of COVID-19, while the number of recoveries were more than double the figure at 1,217.

On Wednesday, 1,277 people had recovered from the virus after receiving the necessary treatment, compared to 603 new infections.The UAE has also reported 2 deaths from COVID-19. With this total death toll in the country from COVID-19 has become 286

The Ministry said it has conducted more than 45,000 tests as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.