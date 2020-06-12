Coronavirus : One more minister from Uddhav Thackeray cabinet tests Covid-19 positive

Political circles were shocked as Social Justice Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for coronavirus, days after his colleagues in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, Ashok Chavan and Jitendra Awhad, also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Besides, Munde”s two private assistants, two drivers and a domestic help have also tested positive for the COVID-19 and all have been shunted to isolation after their reports were received late on Thursday, an aide told IANS on Friday.

The condition of all, including the minister, is said to be stable and they are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

A high-profile and aggressive leader, Munde, 44, is the cousin of Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Beed, Pankaja Munde, and nephew of former BJP union minister, the late Gopinath Munde.

Awhad and Chavan have completely recovered after the full COVID-19 treatment protocol and later discharged from hospitals.