Coronavirus : Video of decomposed bodies of alleged COVID victims goes viral

A video of decomposed bodies, allegedly of COVID-19 patients, being loaded into a van by civic bodyworkers in the city for cremation was widely shared on social media on Thursday, prompting the authorities to dismiss the claims.

The video also showed protests by locals of Garia, a suburb in the southern fringes of the city where the incident had allegedly taken place, who claimed that the bodies were of coronavirus victims.

The West Bengal Health Department and the Kolkata Police, however, dismissed the claim that the bodies were of COVID-19 victims as “fake” and “rumours”.

They said the bodies were lying unclaimed at a city morgue.

“The West Bengal Health Department has informed that dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading #FakeNews,” the Kolkata Police tweeted.