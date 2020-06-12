Covid-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on ‘Unlock’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Cheif Ministers in the country about the coronavirus situation in the country. The discussion will be held on June 16 and 17. It is hoped that the Prime Minister will discuss about the union government’s plan about the ‘Unlock 1.0 ‘.

On June 16, PM Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of 21 states/UT- Assam, Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Himachal, Nagaland, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Punjab, Mizoram, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Dama Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and Lakshadweep. MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories on 16 and 17th June. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZRJ0qSCfDQ — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

On June 17, Prime Minister will interact with CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jammu And Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana.