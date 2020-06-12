Film star spotted in airport wearing full PPE kit

As the lockdown restrictions are eased,the new looks of film stars are awaited as they come out to the world of the new normal.For the past 70 days, all the celebrities have been confined to their homes with all projects and shootings suspended.Some states have permitted film shooting as part of the phased unlocking,but with very strict restrictions.

Actress Rakul Preeti Singh was spotted in Mumbai airport,in a strange ‘outfit’.She was wearing a full body PPE kit complete with a N95 mask.She was travelling to Delhi for the shooting of a Bollywood movie.As both Delhi and Mumbai are high risk zones Preeti’s awareness to the situation is getting applause from her fans in social media.