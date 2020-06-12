‘Full salary during lockdown’, SC Verdict today

The Supreme Court, today will issue the verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the Central governments order to companies for full payment of salaries during the lockdown period.

The apex bench will consist of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah. The bench had arrived at the conclusion and will deliver the judgement at 10.30 am on June 12 on the petitions filed by Ficus Pax Private Ltd and others. On June 4, the top court had directed that no coercive action should be taken against the companies until June 12, when it would pronounce its judgement on petitions questioning validity of March 29 order issued under the Disaster Management Act.