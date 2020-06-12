Hefty fine from Income tax dept await if PAN not connected to Aadhar card

Heavy fine and agony awaits if your Aadhaar is not linked to the PAN card.

Apart from the automatic cancellation of the PAN card you may be fined Rs 10,000 if you use an inoperative PAN.The earlier March 31 deadline for linking Aadhar to PAN was extended after the Covid lockdown.The Income Tax department will soon issue a new dead line as the nation dilates lockdown restrictions in a phased manner.

The income tax department has said that PAN card holders may face penal action under the Income Tax Act if they fail to link it with Aadhaar before the deadline. Any person found using canceled PAN card, could be fined up to Rs 10,000 under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

Click on the link for Income tax dept for checking the status and apply for PAN-Aadhar link.

https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home