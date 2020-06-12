Indian Army destroys Pakistan military posts across LoC

Indian Army on Thursday destroyed at least 10 Pakistani army posts along the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army opened fire at the Pakistani troops while responding to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri and Poonch sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the ceasefire violation, Pak firing killed army jawan Naik Harcharan Singh. A policeman, who was on leave, was also injured as his home in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district came under Pak firing.

Responding to Pakistan troops, the Indian Army targeted Pakistani posts in the Kahawlian Naali Samhani sector. Sources say Pakistan Army has suffered heavy damages during the Indian strikes,