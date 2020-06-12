“Lockdown more severe than the Covid Pandemic”, Delhi HC rejects petitions

Rejecting the petitions challenging the phased dilution of the severe lockdown,Delhi HC commented that the Lockdown was more strenuous than the actual Covid pandemic itself.

The decision of Delhi High Court came on Friday and it dismissed various petitions challenging the government’s order of Unlock 1 and observed that “lockdown caused more suffering than the Covid-19 pandemic itself”.

A Division Bench hearing the pleas took a strong view of the waste of time the hearing caused, termed the petition “misconceived” and filed only to “gain publicity”. It put a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the petitioner, who is a law student.

“The writ petition is completely misconceived and has been filed only to gain publicity,” it said, adding that the petitioner who is a law student filed the same without looking at the position in law- the court observed.