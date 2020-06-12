Nepal Army opens fire on Indo-Nepal border : One killed, several injured

Amid the ongoing border dispute with India, Nepal police fired indiscriminately killing an Indian and injuring two others.

According to report, the deceased identified as Dikesh Kumar was 25 years old while the injured were identified as Umesh Ram, who was shot on his right arm, and Uday Thakur, who was shot in the right thigh.

One person has been detained by Nepali security personnel and we’re in talks with them so that they release him and matters don’t escalate. Everything happened in Nepal, not on the Indian side, DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra said.