PM Oli hopes to claim the disputed land from India through diplomacy

K P Sharma Oli,the PM of Nepal has said that his government will seek a solution to the Kalapani issue through diplomatic efforts and dialogue on the basis of historical facts and documents.

“We will get back the land occupied by India through holding a dialogue,” Oli said while responding to questions in Parliament on Wednesday. He claimed that the claims of India over Kalapani are fabricated and bogus.India built a Kali temple, created “an artificial Kali river” and “encroached the Nepalese territory through deploying the Army” at Kalapani. The river defines the border between the two countries.

The India-Nepalese ties were strained after the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8 to which Nepal sharply protested to encroach ‘ its Kalapani’ territory.