Raising the bed capacity should be the top most priority:Delhi Lt Gov

Delhi Lt.Governor Anil Baijal, on Friday said ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be the topmost priority in handling the COVID-19 situation to ensure that a surge in coronavirus cases does not overload the city’s healthcare system.

Baijal’s remarks have come after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal previously said Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 if people from other states start coming to the national capital for treatment. AAP government revoked a controversial ruling of denying treatment to non Delhiites issued before Kejriwals announcement.

Estimations are made keeping in mind the worse case scenarios in Delhi in terms of number of coronavirus cases.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by the end of July 2020, it is expected that there will be 5 lakh cases of coronavirus in Delhi for which there will be a requirement of 80,000 COVID-19 beds.