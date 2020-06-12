Swami Sandeepananda Giri mocks Prime Minister for organizing ‘Namasthe Trump’ program

Social activist and spiritual leader in Kerala Swami Sandeepananda Giri is an ardent critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government. The Hindu seer is known to be a left-sympathizer.

Now Swami Sandeepananda Giri has lashed out at Prime Minister narendra Modi over rsising coronacases in India. He in a post shared on his Facebook page has said that ‘Feel wonering that if the ‘Namaste Trump’ orgainzer has the same thought that Sabarimala head priest had’.

The Sabarimala head priest has opposed the Kerala government’s instruction to open Sabarimala Aiyyappa temple and to conduct festival amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sandeepananda Giri has thus hinted that the ‘Namaste Trump’ has intensified the coronavirus infection in the country.