Trailer of ‘Penguin’ starring Keerthy Suresh released: Watch it here

The trailer of multi-lingual film ‘Penguin’ starring Keerthy Suresh has been released online. The trailer was released by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal through his Facebook page,

The thriller film is about the search for a serial killer who preys on young children. The film also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles.

The trailer opens with the shot of Keerthy feeding her young son on a swing and as it quickly cuts to the next shot, we hear her screaming his name (Ajay) out loud. He’s gone missing and Keerthy won’t stop before finding him. When a police officer tells her that her son could’ve died when they find his jacket, Keerthy doesn’t want to believe it. Halfway into the trailer, a police officer says that one more kid from the town has gone missing. We get a glimpse of the masked killer in the rest of the trailer and Keerthy is after him.

Penguin will be the second mainstream Tamil film after Jyotika’s ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ to directly opt for OTT release.