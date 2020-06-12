Veteran Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi passed away after recovering from Covid-19

Veteran Veteran Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi passed away. Gulzar Dehlvi was aged 93. Dehlvi passed away on Friday afternoon at his residence in Noida. He was recovering from Covid-19 infection.

Gulzar Dehlvi was a freedom fighter and a premier ‘inquilabi’ poet, Dehlvi was admitted to a private hospital on 1st June after testing positive for coronavirus. His son Anoop Zutshi has said that Dehlvi’s corona test came negative on 7th June and was brought home.

Born in old Delhi’s Gali Kashmeerian in 1926, he was also the editor of ‘Science ki Duniya’, the first Urdu science magazine published by Government of India in 1975.