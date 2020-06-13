Ballistic missile of Houthi rebels targeted at Saudi Arabia destroyed

A ballistic missile targeted at Saudi Arabia was destroyed by the Saudi Arabia led coalition forces. The missile was fired by the Al Houthis rebels in Yemen.This was informed on Saturday by Col. Turki Al Maliki , a spokesman for the coalition

The missile was launched Saturday morning from Yemen’s rebel-controlled province of Saada in the direction of the city of Najran in southern Saudi Arabia. Saudi news agency SPA has reported that some civilians were slightly injured by the shrapnel of the missile.

A total of 312 ballistic missiles, fired by Al Houthis in the direction of the kingdom, have been intercepted so far.