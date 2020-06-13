BCCI announces its decision on ‘Team India’s’ foreign tour

The Indian authority on cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the Indian men’s cricket team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for the respective limited overs tours due to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier ICC has said that India’s series against Sri Lanka has been postponed.

, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020″, said BCCI.