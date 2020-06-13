China presses on Twitter to delete accounts of ‘China haters’

Claiming to be the victim of a hate campaign,China asked Twitter to delete accounts that have been attacking the country over the coronavirus and other issues.

The Chinese move is seen as a reciprocal against Twitter, as it had removed more than 170,000 accounts tied to a Chinese influence operation that spread misinformation favorable to the Beijing regime about Hong Kong and coronavirus. The network was posting mostly in Chinese to “spread geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP),” while also pushing misinformation about politics in Hong Kong, Twitter said.

Recently the remote conferencing tool,’Zoom’ agreed to the Chinese government request to take action against people using the app to discuss the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.