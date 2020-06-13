Coronavirus : Congress MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary on Saturday morning tested positive for COVID-19, sending jitters across the party preparing for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election and the Assembly byelection.

The Bhopal district administration was tracing the contacts of Mr. Choudhary, an MLA from Kalapipal, who resided in 74 Bungalows of Bhopal, a residential enclave for Ministers, said a district official. “His sample was collected on Friday night.”

His contracting the illness was a jolt to the party vying to win most of the 24 seats in the byelections, including 16 in the Gwalior-Chambal division, the stronghold of Congressman-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity. “We are still recovering from losing power to the BJP, which used unfair means,” he said.

“Over the past few days, Mr. Choudhary had met several senior party leaders and workers and visited his constituency too. Being the in-charge of the youth Congress, his role in the upcoming election is pivotal,” he said.