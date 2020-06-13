Coronavirus : Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID19

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Afridi becomes the second international cricketer from Pakistan to test positive for the virus after Taufeeq Umar, who tested positive last month.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly.I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi announced on Twitter.