Coronavirus Unlock 1.0 : PM Modi to interact with all Chief Ministers via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and Union Territories via video conferencing on 16 and 17 June (Tuesday and Wednesday) amid the ongoing fifth phase of the lockdown, which will end on 30 June, according to media reports.

Modi likely to hold fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown.

As per the report, Modi will interact with chief ministers of 21 states/UTs on 16 June – Punjab, Assam, Kerala, U’khand, J’khand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Dama Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

He will hold discussions with the rest of the states of India, mainly Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha on 17 June.

This will be the sixth and seventh meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The prime minister had earlier interacted with Chief Ministers five times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing on 11 May.