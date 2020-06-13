Covid-19 Updates: 514 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

514 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Kuwait by the Health Ministry. This has reported by the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA. After this the total number of confirmed cases has rised to 35,466.

The Health Ministry also announced 4 more deaths from COVID-19. The death toll in Kuwait due to the coronavirus infection has reached at 289. There are 176 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

As per the ministry data, 47 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine and will have to spend 14 additional days in home isolation. 843 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, raising to 25,882 the total of such recoveries in the country.

Kuwait so far has done a total of 332,288 virus tests including 2,159 over the past 24 hours.