Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 444 coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has informed that the total number of coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 17,713 after 444 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected after conducting 6,713 new COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. In the newly diagnosed cases, 291 were detected among expatriate workers, while 144 were found to have been exposed to active cases. Additionally, 9 cases are travel-related.

The death toll in Bahrain is at 37. At present, 121 COVID19 cases receiving treatment, of which 12 are in a critical condition; 5474 cases are stable out of a total of 5486 active cases. Till now 410,842 Covid-19 cases has been done in the country.