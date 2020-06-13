‘Dear class of 2020’ featuring Obamas, breaks all Youtube viewer records

A livestream program on Youtube,’Dear class of 2020′ had set a new world record for the video service. The 4 hour program livestreamed a virtual graduation event on Sunday,June 7 with commemoration addresses from Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, BTS, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more, as well as performances by BTS, Katy Perry, Meghan Thee Stallion and Latin American group CNCO.

‘Dear class of 2020’ clocked a more than 665,000 peak concurrent viewers (the number of viewers watching at one time). The special notched over 17 million total views one day post-launch and 34 million total views after three days across all videos.

The main “Dear Class of 2020” video stream held the No. 1 trending performance spot in 15 countries throughout the duration of the event. Additionally 10 individual videos hit the trending tab in 89 countries, according to YouTube.