Gulf country issues dismissal notice to expats working in this sector

Giving a shock to the expats, the Oman government has decided to terminate expats working in the health sector in the country. Oman has decided to implement 90% ‘Omanisation’ in the health sector.

The Oman government has given termination notice to many who work in government hospitals as nurse, pharmacist and assistant pharmacist. They were allowed to work till September only.“The statistical information regarding Omanisation of workers in medical and auxiliary medical jobs until the end of last year indicates a high percentage of Omanisation, ranging from 80 to 94 per cent to reach 100 per cent in some specializations,” said Khalid bin Abdullah Al Mandhari, Director General of Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Chairman of the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Omanisation Policy in the Ministry.

Top authorities in Oman has informed that the percentage of Omanisation among consultant physicians was 72 per cent, and among medical doctors 39 per cent , and the percentage was 65 per cent in nursing and medical laboratory jobs. And 94 per cent in pharmacy jobs, 74 per cent in ancillary medical jobs and 100 per cent in In the specialties of first-aid, environmental health and safety and sterilization.