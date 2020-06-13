India-China border row : “Entire situation along border under control”,says Army Chief

The “situation along our borders with China is under control”, Army Chief General MM Naravane said Saturday morning, adding that a series of meetings between military commanders from both sides had resulted in “a lot of disengagement” and that “all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest”.

