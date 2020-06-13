Indian national arrested by Nepal released

The Indian national,Lagan Kumar who was arrested by Nepal’s Armed Police Force was released on Saturday.Lagan Kumar was taken as captive by Nepal,during a firing incident near the Indo-Nepal border along Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

The district administration and SSB officials later confirmed the development and also claimed that “situation near the border was under control”.

“I was dragged from the Indian side by the Nepal police. They also hit me with a rifle butt and took me to Sangrampur. They wanted me to confess that I was picked up from the Nepal side but I refused”, Lagan Kumar told reporters after his release.