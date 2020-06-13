Police receives threat message that Chief Minister will be killed with bomb

The Uttar Pradesh police has revived a threat message that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be killed with a bomb.

The Uttar Pradesh police has received a Whatsapp message that Yogi Adityanath will be killed in a bomb explosion. The message was sent to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112. The person who threatened to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb” has also warned of bomb blasts at 50 different places in Uttar Pradesh.

In the written message on Whatsapp an unidentified person has said that “we will blow up the entire state and the Uttar Pradesh government will keep watching.” The message was sent to the WhatsApp number of UP112.

The police has been registered a FIR. The crime branch and cyber team cell have been informed and the search for the unidentified person behind the Whatsapp message has begun.