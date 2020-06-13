Rare and unseen photos of Bollywood actor Salman Khan : Watch Here

Salman Khan is an Indian film actor, producer, occasional singer and television personality. In a film career spanning over thirty years, Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting.He is cited in the media as one of the most commercially successful actors of both world and Indian cinema.Forbes included him in their 2015 list of Top-Paid 100 Celebrity Entertainers in world; Khan tied with Amitabh Bachchan for No. 71 on the list, both with earnings of $33.5 million.According to the Forbes 2018 list of Top-Paid 100 Celebrity Entertainers in world, Khan was the highest ranked Indian with 82nd rank with earnings of $37.7 million.He is also known as the host of the reality show, Bigg Boss since 2010.

