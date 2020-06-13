Sharon Stone actively campaigns for June-‘Aphasia awareness month’

The month of June is observed as the Aphasia awareness month.Aphasia is a worldwide phenomenon, with many countries around the world partaking in spreading the awareness.Aphasia is an acquired communication disorder attributed to brain damage, which impairs one’s ability to process language; the disease affects about two million people around the world.

The famous Hollywood star,Sharon Stone is serving as amfAR’s Global Campaign Chair for 15 years, she’s taken on a new role as advocate for brain-aging diseases that disproportionally affect women.Sharon Stone’s carrier took a sharp turn when the star suffered a massive brain hemorrhage on September,2001 with a nine-day brain bleed!

Stone was at the spotlight of 90’s Hollywood with many notable movies like Gloria,Sliver,The Specialist,Basic instinct and Total recall.

Hollywood loves a comeback but unfortunately, that has not been Stone’s experience. “People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind,” Sharon said.She is now an active campaigner for the awareness of Aphasia and the problems it incures to women.