Snapchat vs Trump: ‘President inciting racial violence’

Snapchat became the latest social network moving to curb the reach of US President Donald Trump, claiming the president has been inciting “racial violence.”

The youth-focused social network said it would no longer promote Trump on its Discover platform for recommended content.“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” a statement from Snapchat said. Trump’s account still remains in the social platform,but it no longer promote Trump on its Discover platform for recommended content.

“Every minute we are silent in the face of evil and wrongdoing we are acting in support of evildoers,”said Evan Spiegel-Snapchat CEO and founder as the company responded to the outrage over the police killing of a black man in Minnesota.The Snapchat move is sure to hit the Trump’s election campaign among Gen Z on the platform where within eight months he had gained 1.5 million subscribers.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale denounced the move,saying “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump”.