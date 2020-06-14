Amit Shah’s meeting with Kejriwal and Baijal,Double Covid tests for Delhi in coming days

The meeting of Home minister Amit Shah with Delhi CM Kejriwal and Lt.Gov Anil Baijal ended in an extreme ‘productive note’ as per government sources.Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that testing for Covid-19 in Delhi will be doubled in the next few days and will be tripled in six days.

The meet help outline the urgent framework to make ready face an extremely risky health situation of Covid positives reaching close to 6 lakh by the end of July.The meeting also commissioned a committee to provide 60% of beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients at low rates.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government will provide 500 railway coaches in view of shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi,as per reported by PTI.