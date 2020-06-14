Black man killed again by police,US fuming with protests

A black man,Rayshard Brooks, 27 was shot and killed by Atlanta police while he was taking a nap in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant drive-thru line.

City Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms accepted the resignation of Atlanta police chief Erika Shields,as angry mob took to the streets in a fierce show of protest.Dozens of protesters gathered by late afternoon around the spot south of downtown where the man was shot and killed.

“I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer,” Bottoms said at a news conference, adding the officer who shot Brooks had been fired. Authorities have not yet released the names of police officers,both of whom are white.

The new development is keenly watched by political analysts as the racial violence came even before the earlier protest campaign ‘black lives matter’ receded.The western media analysts blame Trump administrations hate campaign and extreme nationalistic ideologies has created deep fissures in US social life.