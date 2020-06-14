Gautam Gambhir wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery

Shahid Afridi-former Pakistani skipper, on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi announced on Twitter.

Former Indian cricketer turned BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir wished Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery from the Covid-19.“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gauram Gambhir said.

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.