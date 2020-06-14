Home Minister Amit Shah to meet Baijal and Kejriwal on Delhi’s Covid fight

Even as health ministry reports boasts high recovery rate and low fatalities India continues to climb up the Covid ladder and is currently ninth in the world as the death toll crossed 9000 mark on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi,on his video conferencing with state CMs reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected.As part of the meeting PM Narendra Modi designated HM Amit Shah to arrange a meeting with Delhi administration-Lt.Governor Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal.Health minister Harsh Vardhan is also expected to take part in the high level meeting.The meeting is scheduled at 11 AM ,Sunday.

Delhi is heading towards Community transmission and as per projections of NCR authorities the Covid tally will soon touch 5.5 lakh by the end of July- if not contained urgently with strict measures.