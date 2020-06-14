Hyderabad to turn ‘Greener’ ! Exclusive tree parks in every municipality soon

The Telangana state government is planning to develop an exclusive tree park in every municipality and municipal corporations.

Minister for Municipal Administration(MA) Telangana, KT Rama Rao announced the plan during a video conference meeting with the Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, and Additional Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan.

KTR instructed the officials and appealed to public representatives to participate in the Haritha Haram program which will begin from June 20 and said they should spend 10 percent of their annual budget for increasing green cover in their respective cities and towns.The ‘green’ initiative is implemented by the Government of Telangana to increase the amount of tree cover in the state from 24 to 33 per cent.

Further a green Fridays will be observed to take care of the planted saplings and all greeneries in general.The move is expected to give relief to the scorching summer heats of Telangana along with an added boost to the states tourism sector.