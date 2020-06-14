India shows signs of revival, Job market awake from slumber

In what is considered to be an early sign of revival, the job market in India- in select sectors had started hiring candidates.The debilitating nationwide lockdown had brought down recruitment volumes to 80 percent below the pre-Covid level.The CEO of CIEL HR services,Aditya Mishra whose network is spread across 39 centers across the country said this mark is up marginally and have reached 50 percent below the earlier level-an increase in 30 percent.

Sectors such as edutech,e-commerce,data processing,supply chain management,FMCG,Banking,fintech,digital electronic experts and Pharma have witnessed a boom in hiring.

With a lot of businesses now having a good grip on ‘work from home’ normalcy should return to India Inc. and hiring indicators point to that direction,” said an HR expert.