People attack border posts of Pakistan, military buildings torched :Pakistani forces abandon border posts: Video

The security forces in Pakistan are forced to abandon their border posts as violent people attacked them. Many military buildings including border posts were torched by violent protesters. The incident took place in Baluchistan.

The protests erupted in the border town of Brabchah on Wednesday with thousands of protesters attacking the security forces amid slogans against the military establishment and the Pakistani government.

The protest erupted as a young woman was killed by the ruling party in Baluchistan.

Pakistani Forces Abandon Border Posts As Violent Protests Erupt in Balochistan.

The people in Baluchistan have been demanding independence from Pakistan due to atrocities committed by the security forces and lack of development in the region.Majority of Baloch civilians living at both sides do not recognize the border and call it arbitrary line.

Thousands of Baloch people and activists have disappeared over the last decade after allegedly being abducted by state security forces with their bodies found later carrying signs of mutilation and torture.

Baloch nationalists see Pakistan as an occupier of their territory. Baluchistan is the poorest and the most underdeveloped region in Pakistan.