Throwback picture of Ayushmann Khurrana as reality show contestant shows his amazing transformation

Singer Palash Sen posted an old picture of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurranna,when he was a TV star playing small roles and participating as a singer in a 2003 reality show.The picture reminds us the amazing transformation of the actor and the incredible dedication and effort behind it.

Palash’s post was to wish Ayushmann the very best for his latest flick, Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Palash wrote, “2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn’t win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he’s definitely India’s most loved and most talented actor. Ayush, Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana debued to Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Vicky Donor’ in 2012.The film was a box office hit and he reunites with the director for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ after 8 years.